HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two Lidl grocery stores in Virginia will close Sunday, June 16.

According to an email from Lidl U.S. — the American branch of the German grocery store chain Lidl — the company has decided to close two of its stores in Virginia, one on Twentyninth Place Court in Charlottesville and one near the intersection of West Broad Street and North Gayton Road in the Short Pump area of Henrico County.

According to the email, the decision to close the two stores was made because they are “underperforming locations” and all employees of those stores have been offered positions at other locations in the area.

Based in Arlington County, Lidl U.S. currently operates stores across the East Coast of the United States, between the Atlanta, Georgia area and northern New Jersey, according to its website.