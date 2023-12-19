GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections has announced two state prisons are expanding virtual visitation within their facilities.

Both Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham and River North Correctional Center in Grayson County officially expanded virtual visitation as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The Department of Corrections said each living area in the two facilities will be equipped with equipment necessary for virtual visitation, which will allow inmates to conduct the virtual visits from their living areas.

“To accommodate the expansion of services, new operating hours for virtual visits will be in place,” the Department of Corrections announced. “Hours of operation for the general population will be 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends. Any previously scheduled visit outside of those hours will need to be rescheduled once the new hours are in effect.”

If two inmates are scheduled for a virtual visit at the same time, the Department of Corrections says one of the visits will be canceled at random, and the visitor will need to reschedule using the Visitation Scheduler.

“This is a very exciting development for both Green Rock and River North,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “Visitation is a very important piece of the re-entry process and adding more virtual visitation capabilities for these facilities is a great step for the inmates at these facilities, their loved ones, and the VADOC as a whole.”

Video visitation will not be operational when the facilities are on lockdown.

Additional information on inmate visitation can be found here.