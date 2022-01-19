Two Virginia tribes to receive around $1 million each in COVID funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that two of Virginia’s federally recognized Native American tribes would be receiving more than $2 million in federal funding to aid their COVID-19 response.

According to a release from the senators, the Chickahominy Eastern Division is set to receive $1.01 million to make indoor air quality improvements to homes. The Nansemond Indian Nation will receive $998,000 to expand their community center.

The plan for the community center — which is used to distribute COVID-19 tests, vaccines and food — is to increase capacity, upgrade the kitchen and install solar panels.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 3,006 COVID-19 cases among Native Americans in Virginia.

The money for these projects is coming from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Indian Community Development Block Grant program. The grant program is in part funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

“As the Omicron variant continues to create challenges for people across the Commonwealth, we’re glad to see that these federal dollars will provide critical relief for communities hit hard by the pandemic,” said the Senators. “This funding will help provide these tribes with services necessary to protect their health and safety.”