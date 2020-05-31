Two Virginia Walmart stores close for the evening due to ‘potential threat’

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Two Eastern Virginia Walmart’s have closed for the remainder of the evening on Saturday due to a ‘potential threat’ — one in Chesapeake and one in Norfolk.
WAVY News reporter Tamara Scott confirmed that Walmart off North Military Highway was closed as of 6:30 p.m.
When she asked customers leaving the reason for the closure, they told Scott it was due to “riot concerns.”
As of 6:30 p.m., Chesapeake Police confirmed that the Chesapeake Square Walmart has closed down for the rest of the day as a result of a “potential threat.”
Chesapeake Police are closely monitoring the situation.
It is not confirmed if the closures and are related to the recent protests or something else.
There is currently no activity as of 6:30 p.m.
Walmart provided a statement regarding the closures.
As we continue monitoring the situations unfolding in cities across the country, we will keep our focus on prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers. We’ll make the decisions to close stores in your area based on the needs of the community.WALMART CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
The Valley View Wal-Mart in Roanoke is also closed
Check back for updates as this is a breaking news story.
