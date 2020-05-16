U-Haul driver crashes into wall, landing on road in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — A driver of a U-Haul was in for a shock when he accidentally hit the gas pedal of the truck instead of the brake — and went over a wall onto the ramp below.

The adult male driver walked away from the crash uninjured. He was in the process of leaving the U-Haul facility on Port Royal Road in Fairfax when the crash happened — but was luckily wearing his seatbelt.

Virginia State Police charged the driver with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.

