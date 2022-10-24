NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News seized more than $130,000 worth of counterfeit goods including children’s clothing, pajamas and backpacks featuring Disney characters.

Border control officers inspected two shipments from Istanbul, Turkey on Sept. 21 that were determined to be counterfeit goods in accordance with trade experts. The trade experts verified the consumer goods were not authentic and that they had infringed on trademarks and copyrights.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 11 and amounted to more than 3,100 items, according to the release.

“Unscrupulous vendors threaten the health and safety of unsuspecting consumers by peddling counterfeit goods as authentic and safe products, and as a grandparent, these seizures are particularly worrisome considering that some of these consumer goods were infant and children’s products,” said Mark Laria, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News.

Nobody has been criminally charged, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and an investigation into the incident will continue.