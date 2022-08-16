WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Grants totaling $4.3 million will be used to develop critical infrastructure in Virginia, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced on Tuesday.

The funds, provided by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and funded by the American Rescue Plan, will go towards two Virginia communities.

Pittsylvania County will receive a $2.4 million grant to make needed upgrades to water and sewer infrastructure that will support business expansion, attraction and creation.

The work includes improvements to six aging pump stations, the decommissioning of the Brockway Pump Station and extending sewer to serve existing customers. The project will be matched with $600,000 in local funds and is expected to retain 167 jobs and generate $2.5 in private investment, according to the announcement.

Additionally, Longwood University Real Estate Foundation in Farmville will receive a $1.9 million grant to support construction of an innovation hub featuring coworking spaces, business consulting services and educational training facilities. The proposed facility there is the first of its kind in the region and will serve as a business development accelerator and community training center.

The announcement stated that the hub will provide a community-based connection point for local and regional business development support, and workforce education programming from educational partners like Longwood University, Hampden-Sydney College, Southside Virginia Community College and SOVA Innovation Hub.

The Farmville project will be matched with $485,806 in local funds and is expected to create 60 jobs, retain 159 jobs and generate $4.5 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said the investments in Virginia will provide a modern infrastructure and other resources needed to support the growth of new and existing businesses, and provide resilience to future economic disruptions in a statement.

Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin praised the collaborative funds and expressed a commitment to prioritizing economic development in his administration.

Virginia U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine also praised the investment in infrastructure and local economies.

The American Rescue Plan Economic Adjustment Assistance program is providing $500 million in Economic Adjustment Assistance grants to communities around the country.