U.S. District Court judge tosses final appeal of George Huguely verdict

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A judge for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia dismissed an appeal made by George Huguely, the office of Attorney General Mark Herring announced Friday.

Huguely is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for the murder of Yeardley Love back in 2010 while the two were students at the University of Virginia.

Judge Thomas T. Cullen rejected claims by Huguely’s legal team that jurors in his case had to consult a dictionary to look up the meaning of the word “Malice.”

Judge Cullen dismissed five separate appeals made on Huguely’s behalf back in December 2020. Cullen found that the testimony from the one juror who claimed the jury had consulted a dictionary was outweighed by the testimony of 26 other witnesses who testified to the contrary and said there was no dictionary.