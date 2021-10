RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam announced that U.S. flags will be lowered to half-staff at the state Capitol, local, state and federal buildings on Sunday.

Northam’s office said this is in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The announcement follows President Joe Bident’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the flag made earlier today.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Oct. 3 and remain at half-staff until sunset.