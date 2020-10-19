U.S. Park Police officers involved in shooting death of Bijan Ghaisan turn themselves in

Alejandro Amaya (right) and Lucas Vinyard (left) are due in court on October 19, 2020 after being charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm in the Bijan Ghaisar case. (Image: Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA/AP) — Two U.S. Park Police officers turned themselves in after being indicted Thursday on manslaughter charges in the 2017 shooting death of an unarmed motorist who led officers on a stop-and-go chase outside Washington, D.C.

The charges against officers Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard come after years of agitation by the family of Bijan Ghaisar, 25, of McLean, a Virginia suburb of the nation’s capital.

WJLA reported Monday morning that the officers had turned themselves in and are due in court at 10 a.m. The officers are being held in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Ghaisar was fatally shot by the officers in November 2017 following a chase on the George Washington Parkway, outside the nation’s capital in northern Virginia, after he was involved in a minor accident.

Some local and federal political figures also had criticized Park Police and the FBI for sitting on the case for two years without taking action or explaining events after widely publicized dash cam video of the chase and shooting raised doubts about the officers’ conduct.