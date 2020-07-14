U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia tests positive for coronavirus

FILE- In this Feb. 25, 2010 file photo, Del. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, listens to a fellow delegate during the House session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. In January, when Congressman-elect Morgan Griffith joins the huge Republican freshman class that ended four years of Democratic rule in the U.S. House, Capitol Hill will take on an earnest, quirky small-town lawyer who is a wonkish fanatic about parliamentary protocol and who laughs off his own nerdiness. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he’s tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he’d tested positive. He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating.

Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.