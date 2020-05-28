U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, wife test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States Senator Tim Kaine released a statement Thursday morning saying he and his wife Anne Holton recently tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Senator Kaine said he had the flu earlier this year and was treated for it. However, the senator said the symptoms lingered and by the end of March he was experiencing new symptoms. Kaine said his wife experienced fever, chills, congestions, and cough.

“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus,” Kaine said in a release.

The couple not tested for the virus due to the national testing shortage. Instead, the couple continued to isolate at their home in Richmond and monitor their symptoms.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Kaine said. “While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide.”

The senator said he and his wife will continue following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing.