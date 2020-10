Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

(WRIC) — U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is wishing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery after Trump tweeted they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Senator Kaine, who tested positive for coronavirus back in May, said “we all need to take this seriously.”

Kaine advised everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines such as mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.