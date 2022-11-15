Flowers sit on a ledge in respect of the 3 UVA football players killed during Sunday night’s tragic shooting incident. (Photo: Allie Barefoot)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has announced some changes today in an effort to accommodate students and staff as they come to terms with Sunday night’s tragic shooting.

While classes were canceled for the entirety of Tuesday, Nov. 15, the administration confirmed that classes would be resuming on a normal schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The university’s president, James E. Ryan, also announced that in order to help students process what has happened, graded assignments would be suspended.

“We will not require undergraduate students to complete any graded assignments or take exams before the Thanksgiving break,” Ryan said.

Lastly, Ryan said that plans for a community-wide memorial service are expected to be announced in the days ahead.

“The informal, silent vigil last night was a moving and powerful experience,” Ryan said. “I’m grateful to the students who helped plan and organize it. Plans are underway for a community-wide event to honor the lives of Devin, D’Sean, and Lavel.”