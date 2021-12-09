Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods announces meatloaf recall

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has issued a voluntary recall of meatloaf that was incorrectly labeled as Mexican-style chicken and rice.

The recalled product has two labels. The one on the bottom, which contains nutrition facts, allergen information and ingredients, is correct. The top label, which describes the homestyle meatloaf as Mexican tyle chicken with cilantro lime rice, is incorrect.

According to Ukrop’s, the recall is “out of an abundance of caution” and no other products are affected.

The recall affects Ukrop’s Market Hall in Richmond, as well as Kroger stores in Virginia and West Virginia, all of which have removed the product from their shelves. Any customer who purchased this mislabeled meatloaf can return it to wherever it was purchased for a full refund.

Anyone with questions about this recall should contact Ukrop’s at (804) 340-3050.