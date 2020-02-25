Unclaimed Powerball tickets, bought in Newport News, Ashland, each worth $50,000, expiring soon

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Are you the lucky winner? Virginia Lottery officials say two winning Powerball tickets, worth $50,000 each, bought in Newport News and Ashland, are expiring soon.
Time is running out and you might want to check those ticket numbers. By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing, and two of those tickets’ dates are just around the corner!
These are the two tickets waiting to be redeemed:
Ticket #1:
- August 31, 2019, Powerball drawing
- Bought at the 7-Eleven at 11825 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News
- Winning numbers: 14-41-50-56-57, Powerball number 18
- Prize amount: $50,000
- Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, February 27
Ticket #2:
- September 14, 2019, Powerball drawing
- Bought at Wal Mart, 9714 Sliding Hill Road, Ashland
- Winning numbers: 11-27-31-36-67, Powerball number 11
- Prize amount: $50,000
- Expires 5:00 (close of business) Thursday, March 12
Anyone who has the winning tickets are advised to contact Virginia Lottery or present the ticket at the nearest Virginia Lottery customer service center.
Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations, and technology upgrades.
