ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — An unclaimed $1 million winning ticket bought in Roanoke County has 180 days before the claiming time is up.

While this ticket may have won big, the jackpot for the Mega Millions Virginia Lottery drawing has yet to be claimed, growing the jackpot for Friday’s drawing to an estimated $940 million.

The $1 million winning ticket was bought at Clearbrook Mini Mart, located at 5469 Franklin Road in Roanoke County. It was one of only six tickets nationwide to match the first five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers for the Jan. 3 drawing were 25-29-33-41-44, and the Mega Ball number was 18.

The Virginia Lottery advises the winning ticketholder to sign the back of their ticket immediately to establish ownership of the winnings. When the winner is ready to claim their prize, they are asked to contact the Virginia Lottery.