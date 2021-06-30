Unemployed Virginia man using VEC scheduling app finds next available appointment is in 2025

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – October 2025: That’s what David Litsey was offered for an appointment time when he was recently using the scheduling app for the Virginia Employment Commission.

“That’s five years from now and I’m praying to live that long,” Litsey said with a laugh.

When 10 On Your Side visited him Tuesday and he got online, he wasn’t even able to get an appointment at all. He kept clicking forward into the future and no appointments were available.

A VEC spokeswoman responded Tuesday and advised people to “check daily as new appointments are added each day” and said the appointments are “available only two weeks out. Each day anther day is added.”

Litsey works in early childhood education. A health condition kept him from working during the pandemic. His benefits were coming in smoothly for more than a year.

“I was taking care of bills with the money, taking care of debts. Now, under these circumstances at 64, with health issues, this is gonna make it even worse,” he said.

All of a sudden, the payments stopped rolling in four weeks ago.

“Right now they owe me $2,400,” Litsey said.

He’s tried calling, visiting, uploading documents — none of it has worked.

“The system doesn’t allow you to upload anything. You can’t speak to anyone, and then you can’t go knock on the door,” he said, after having made fruitless visits to both the Norfolk and Hampton VEC offices.

Litsey knows what he’ll say once he can get in touch with someone.

“‘I know you guys are overwhelmed, but we are too. To not tell us something is worse than what you’re doing,'” he said.

In addition to needing to sort out what happened with his payments, Litsey has found seasonal work that begins in August. So, he needs to let the VEC know about that, too.