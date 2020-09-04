Unemployed Virginians could get $300 in extra weekly benefits soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Unemployed workers in Virginia wondering whether they will get $300 in extra weekly benefits can expect to get a message within the next week if they are eligible, according to a Virginia Employment Commission spokeswoman, and could receive the additional payment by the end of the month.

VEC spokeswoman Joyce Fogg told 8News in a phone interview Friday that unemployed Virginians who are eligible will get a text message that will give instructions on how to verify that they were out of a job due to disruptions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those claimants, who must be eligible for at least $100-a-week in unemployment benefits, will not need to file a separate application to receive the federal supplement. Fogg said that roughly 29,700 recipients won’t be eligible for the additional benefits.

The federal aid will be paid to unemployed workers retroactively to Aug. 1, according to VEC, which means that those eligible should get three weeks of benefits initially.

