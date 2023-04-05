BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Tech football team’s spring practice is in full swing, and for senior wide receiver Ali Jennings, his football career at the college and high school level has had a few stops.

Jennings played at a pair of high schools in the Richmond area, then at the college level, he spent two seasons at West Virginia before his latest season at Old Dominion. Through it all, however, one school was on his mind — Virginia Tech. Now that he is where he wants to be he says he is happy to be a Hokie.

“It kinda disappointed me. Growing up being a Virginia guy. I would always come to Virginia Tech games. More so Virginia Tech games than UVA games. Because a lot of guys from the Richmond area mainly went to Tech as I was growing up,” Jennings said. “So that was like a big thing that I was looking forward to. But me not getting an offer put a chip on my shoulder. I did have a few other offers that were on the same level. But I was always on the hunt both to the two schools I never got. But it came full circle.”

Jennings made the most of his opportunities at another Commonwealth school. At Old Dominion University in Norfolk, he led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Now, he looks to use the experience he gained at Old Dominion to transfer it to the young receiving group at Virginia Tech.

“I feel like my verbal leadership has gotten better. Just helping the younger guys come a long way and my room specifically are really young,” Jennings said. “Just teaching them vet moves that things that know we are out there playing so they can play full speed.”

During Ali Jennings’s college football career, he had to deal with some injuries — especially last year at Old Dominion. But he looks at this opportunity at Virginia Tech as a rebirth to make a comeback and get back on the football field and be productive for the Hokies.

“I didn’t hold any hard feelings against the coaches since they were not here when I was in the recruiting process, I feel like I had unfinished business,” Jennings said. “My mom has always told me we are not quitters. We finish what we started and I didn’t get to finish last year. So I intend to finish what I started last year this upcoming season.”