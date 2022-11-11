CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Jason Kessler and Richard Spencer, two white supremacists responsible for racially-motivated violence in Charlottesville in 2017, have regained Twitter verification under new rules instituted by CEO Elon Musk.

Kessler and Spencer — along with a number of other prominent white nationalists — lost their Twitter verification in 2017 after the company made changes to its rules on hate speech and harassment.

Since then, Kessler and Spencer were both found to have engaged in a conspiracy to commit violence and racial harassment after they organized the white supremacist “Unite the Right” rally that ended in the death of Heather Heyer. A jury found the two liable for $800,000 in damages each.

Both Kessler and Spencer apparently paid for Twitter Blue, an $8 a month subscription that now allows users to automatically gain verification — a process that used to require users to prove their identity and demonstrate that they were a public figure.

Screenshots showing Spencer and Kessler’s verified accounts as of Friday, November 11, 2022.

Musk has promised those who subscribe to Twitter Blue will be boosted by the social media site’s algorithm with a “priority ranking for quality content,” making their tweets more visible than those not paying for the subscription.

Since Musk took over the company last month, Twitter has seen a rapid rise in hate speech, mass layoffs of key personnel and an exodus of advertisers.