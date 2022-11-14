CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The identities of all three people killed in a shooting on University of Virginia’s campus Sunday night have been confirmed.

Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. The University of Virginia held a press conference this morning and confirmed the identities of the victims, all three of whom were members of UVA’s football team. Two other members of the team were shot, one of whom is in critical condition.

Lavel Davis, Jr. a junior and wide receiver on the UVA football team, was one of the people killed in the shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. Sean Lampkin, a coach a recruiting coordinator for Newberry College in South Carolina and Davis’ cousin, confirmed in a tweet that he had passed.

Lavel Davis, Jr. was killed in a shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

Davis came to UVA from South Carolina, where he played wide receiver and safety at Woodland High School in Dorchester County. As a high school senior, Davis was an all-state wide receiver, having caught 40 passes for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. An a junior, Davis caught 70 passes for 1,007 and 15 touchdowns.

In 2020, Davis finished his freshman season at UVA with the second most average yards per reception in the nation with 25.75 and was the only player in college football with more than 500 receiving yards on 20 or fewer receptions, one of just five players in FBS to do so. Davis did not play during his sophomore season in 2021 due to injury.

D’Sean Perry was killed in a shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

D’Sean Perry was a junior linebacker and defensive end. A native of south Florida, Perry was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Gulliver Prep in Miami , having finished the year with 89 tackles, 16 of which were for loss, as well as three sacks and three interceptions.

In his UVA debut as a sophomore in 2020, Davis returned an interception for an 84-yard touchdown on the final play — the second-longest “pick 6” by a linebacker in program history.

Devin Chandler was killed in a shooting on the night of Sunday, Nov. 13. (Photo: UVA Athletics)

Devin Chandler was a junior wide receiver and kick returner. He played football at Arlington High School in the Memphis area, as well as William Amos Hough High School near Charlotte, North Carolina. In high school, Chandler had a total of 128 catches for 2,391 yards and 33 touchdowns, as well as seven interceptions as a defensive back.

Before coming to UVA, Chandler played wide receiver and kick returner at the University of Wisconsin for two years, where he had two catches for 28 yards and returned ten kicks for 241 yards. He was yet to take the field for UVA, according to the team’s website.