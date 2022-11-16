CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) –- University of Virginia Athletics announced that the last home football game of the 2022 season — scheduled for this Saturday — has been canceled.

The U.Va. athletic department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16, that the Cavaliers’ home football game against Coastal Carolina, originally scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, has been canceled.

According to U.Va. athletics, this decision was made following the shooting of five students on Sunday, Nov. 13, resulting in the deaths of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. All three men were members of the U.Va. football team.

The game would have been Virginia’s final home game of the season.

Virginia’s final game of the season, an away game against Virginia Tech, is still scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26. A decision has not been made yet on if this game will go forward.

Ticket refund information for the Saturday, Nov. 19 game will be issued at a later time.