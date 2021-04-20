University of Virginia Health has new billing policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia Health System has announced new billing policies that focus on a patient’s ability to pay.

The Daily Progress reports that the health system will release liens and judgements filed against most middle- and lower-income patients. It also will limit patients’ financial liability for catastrophic medical care.

Health System officials also will create an ombudsman position to assist patients with disputes and redesign intake and appointment scheduling to inform patients about insurance coverage limits and financial assistance prior to treatment.

Liens and judgments will be removed for patients whose earnings are 400% or less of the federal poverty income level.

