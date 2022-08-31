CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia Health System is working to make it easier for patients in rural areas to access the care they need by providing free at-home monitoring kits.

The university is teaming with six community health organizations, which will be receiving reusable patient monitoring kits capable of tracking patient health conditions. Kits include tablets with internet connection and medical equipment, including blood pressure cuffs, thermometers and scales. These kits will be distributed to patients for free.

The health organizations participating in the monitoring kits program are Bath Community Hospital in Hot Springs, Va., Bland County Medical Clinic in Bastian, Va., Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems in Tazewell, Tri-Area Community Health in Laurel Fork, Central Virginia Health Services in Farmville and Monacan Indian Nation in Madison Heights.

Five of the six health centers plan to focus home monitoring efforts on patients with heart failure, while Central Virginia Health Services will support high-risk pregnancies.

According to the university, the goal of the program is to streamline communication between patients and healthcare providers, and to ultimately improve patient health and avoid re-admission to hospitals.

This effort is supported by more than $700,000 in grants from the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.