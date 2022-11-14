CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Police have announced former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. — the man suspected of killing three people and injuring two more in a shooting on campus at the University of Virginia Sunday night — has been taken into custody.

The school confirmed the shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning back to the university campus after a field trip. University football players Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were killed in the shooting. Two additional victims were taken to the hospital with injuries: one is in critical condition and one is in good condition, according to the school.

The shooting occurred on campus grounds around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Police identified the suspect as a student at the school, former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

It was announced Jones was taken into custody during the 11 a.m. press conference.

