University of Virginia plans for in-person fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — With summer semester now over, the University of Virginia has announced its tentative plans for the fall.

In a letter authored by UVA president Jim Ryan, the university announced plans for an in-person fall semester, set to begin on Tuesday, Aug. 25. In-person instruction is expected to finish by Thanksgiving. Larger classes are expected to be taught remotely. Most students will have the option to learn remotely, the letter adds.

Additionally, the university adds “to keep students, faculty, staff, and members of our community safe, we are developing protocols for testing, tracing, and isolating anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, as well as identifying spaces to quarantine on-Grounds residents exposed to those who have contracted COVID-19. We are also acquiring personal protective equipment—including masks—for students, faculty, and staff.”

The university is looking for input from students, faculty and staff regarding its best course of action moving forward. This comes on the heels of the university creating a committee “charged with identifying — and proposing answered to — the major questions needed to determine when and how we can safely welcome students to Grounds this fall.”

A survey of undergraduate students is one of many data points being considered as the University formulates its plans for the 2020-21 academic year. https://t.co/dmK2TRekCR — UVA (@UVA) May 28, 2020

The committee’s work has been focused on several areas:

Determining the date by which we must make a decision about the fall semester

Identifying the safest date on which we could resume classes on grounds and what conditions might apply

Thinking about alternative academic calendars and options for classes

Looking at ways to support faculty in creating an amazing online experience

Considering the impact of these decisions on the University’s finances and operations.

A final decision on the next academic year is expected in mid-June.

LATEST HEADLINES: