CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two victims who were injured in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday night has now been discharged from the hospital.

Marlee Morgan and Michael Hollins were identified on Tuesday, Nov. 15 as the two injured victims in the shooting. Morgan and Hollins were treated at U.Va. Medical Center.

According to the U.Va. Health, one patient was discharged from the medical center on Tuesday and the other patient remains in serious condition.

The identity of the patients was not indicated by U.Va. Health.

Earlier this week, charges were filed against Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. for the malicious wounding of Morgan and Hollins. Jones additionally faces three counts of second-degree murder and five firearm charges for the shooting of Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler.