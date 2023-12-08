RADFORD, Va. (WRIC) — The 67-year-old professor who gunned down several faculty members and injured another in a rampage at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 6 was a graduate of Radford University in Virginia.

The shooter, Anthony Polito, graduated from the university in 1978. He began his education at Radford in 1974, according to a university spokesperson.

Polito was a professor in the business school at East Carolina University in North Carolina from 2001 to 2017, after which, he is confirmed to have taught two courses as an adjunct professor at the Roseman University of Health Sciences in Henderson in the school’s Master of Business Administration program from October 2018 to June 2022.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Polito had applied for jobs several times at Nevada universities but was turned down every time.

SWAT officers work the scene of a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A police helicopter flies overhead during a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

A police officer works the scene of a shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Polito was killed in a shootout with officials on the UNLV campus after killing three faculty members and injuring another in the university’s Lee Business School. Law enforcement has since confirmed Polito had a list of people he was targeting in the shooting that included UNLV staff and staff at other universities. A spokesperson for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed none of the people on the list ended up as victims.

Local authorities confirmed the .9mm handgun used by Polito was bought legally in 2022. Police said the shooter brought more than 11 magazines of ammunition with him to the campus Wednesday, nine of which were found on Polito after he was killed.

Polito most recently lived in an apartment in the Las Vegas area, where officials found an eviction notice on the front door upon their search of the property.