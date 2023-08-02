PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been out and about this summer enjoying the beautiful outdoors, you’re not alone. Some blood-sucking parasites have been out more than normal, too.

According to local and state health officials, tickborne illnesses are on the rise.

The recent humidity and rain in Central Virginia have contributed to a breeding ground for these parasites this summer. Ticks can latch on anywhere, but Katrina Saphrey, an epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, explained some common places you may find a tick on your skin.

“Behind your knees, between your legs,” Saphrey said. “In your bellybutton, behind your ears.”

Ticks are not only irritating, but can pass on some serious illnesses. Environmental health expert Toinette Waldon weighed in on why these insects can be so dangerous.

“The longer the tick is attached to the skin, the more the disease or bacteria pathogens that can progress within the blood,” Waldon explained.

Some people don’t notice a tick has latched onto them until it’s too late. Fever, rash or unusual raised red spots on the skin could be early signs of Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), which are diseases known to be carried by ticks, specifically in Virginia.

“The biggest risk is not knowing that you’ve been bitten by a tick,” Saphrey said. “Sometimes you can’t even feel it. So, it’s just important to check yourself.”

There are a variety of ways to protect oneself during the height of the season. While you shouldn’t spray chemicals on your skin, professionals say insecticides — like up to 50% Deet for adults and 30% Deet for kids — can be effective in repelling those tiny dark critters when sprayed on clothing.

“If you do contract a tickborne disease and it does go untreated, there definitely are longer repercussions of that,” Saphrey warned.

As gross as it may sound, if you find a tick on your body, health professionals urge individuals to keep it after removal so experts can identify its species and determine what types of diseases the tick could carry. The Virginia Department of Health recommended utilizing their tick survey resource to help.

