CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever was responsible for abandoning a starved dog at a waste management site in Virginia.

According to PETA, Chesapeake City employees found a “severely emaciated” young male bully breed with black fur abandoned near the Chesapeake Transfer Station waste management site.

The dog was reportedly found inside a gray plastic container at the 900 block of Hollowell Lane around 7:30 a.m. on May 31. The dog died shortly after being found.

Chesapeake Animal Services is investigating the incident, but PETA has hopes the reward will assist the public in coming forward with information to help solve the case.

“This dog’s short life was marred by hunger and mistreatment, and as he was dying, someone shoved him into a bin and dumped him at a trash site,” says PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “If there are other animals in the perpetrator’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesapeake Animal Services Unit at 757-382-8080 or Chesapeake police at 757-382-6161.