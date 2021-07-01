UPDATE: Boy in custody, two people injured after Salem Fair shooting

UPDATE 11 p.m.: The Salem Police Department confirmed the shooting that took place at the Salem Fair Wednesday night, leaving two people injured and a boy in custody.

Police say the shooting happened at 8:57 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 on the fairgrounds.

The department says officers were patrolling the midway when the shots were fired and they noticed a boy under the age of 16 with a gun. The boy tried to run away, but the officers chased him down and took him into custody.

Police also discovered two male victims, both of whom were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital by first responders. One victim is said to have serious injuries while the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

The fair was supposed to stay open until 11 p.m., but closed shortly after the shooting occurred.

Police are asking for eyewitnesses to provide anonymous information by calling (540) 375-3083.

The shooting remains under investigation.

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.: One person has been taken away in an ambulance after the shooting that took place at the Salem Fair on Wednesday night.

There is no update on that person’s condition.

WFXR News is working to confirm reports that one person has been taken into custody in this shooting.

UPDATE 10 p.m.: WFXR News’ Breana Albizu is on the scene at the Salem Fair where a shooting took place earlier Wednesday evening.

Breana says that she witnessed several people rushing out of the fair, saying that witnesses told her that gunshots were heard.

She says that multiple police agencies are currently on the scene and have identified several bullet holes in the area of the fair.

WFXR News is continuing to gather more information.

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – The City of Salem Communication’s Office has confirmed to WFXR News that two shots were fired Wednesday night at the Salem Fair.

WFXR News is working on gathering additional information.

This is breaking news.