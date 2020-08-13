UPDATE: Daleville man’s lawsuit over removal of Roanoke Robert E. Lee Monument dismissed with prejudice

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: During Thursday morning’s hearing, a judge decided to dismiss a Daleville man’s lawsuit against the City of Roanoke, Mayor Sherman Lea, and the Roanoke City Council for their efforts to legally remove the Robert E. Lee monument from downtown Roanoke.

Even though the plaintiff — Liniel Godfrey Gregory, Jr. — tried to present an argument for a continuance to the City Attorney ahead of the hearing on Thursday, Aug. 13 in order to allow him to see the results of the public hearing over the statue’s removal on Monday, Aug. 17, the continuance was denied.

However, while the judge agreed the Daleville resident had no legal standing for the lawsuit and dismissed Gregory’s case with prejudice, the city council agreed to allow Gregory to speak for three to five minutes at Monday’s public hearing over the statue’s removal.

The judge agreed there was no legal standing for the plaintiff’s lawsuit. He is not a Roanoke resident and had no “legal basis”. The city attorney’s demur was granted. — Alexandria Savage News (@APsavageNews) August 13, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A lawsuit between Roanoke city officials and a Daleville man is heading to court Thursday over the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke.

On July 6, Roanoke City Council adopted a resolution that would allow it to take remove the monument if the council gave notice and held a public hearing.

According to a statute passed by the General Assembly that went into effect July 1, city officials must notify the public of their intent to remove the monument, which they did on July 13 and July 17. Then officials must wait 30 days, hold a public hearing, and if the effort to remove the monument passes, decide where where it should be moved. That public hearing was then scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17.

However, on July 20 — right before the downtown monument was found toppled — the Roanoke’s City Attorney was served with a lawsuit in response to city officials’ efforts to remove the monument.

Liniel Godfrey Gregory, Jr. filed the lawsuit because he says he believes a referendum regarding the statue’s removal should have been added on the November ballot rather than holding a public hearing. Gregory told WFXR News that he does not support the Confederacy, but he does want the people of Roanoke to vote on whether or not to remove the monument.

One major concern named in Gregory’s lawsuit is that the removal of the monument in downtown Roanoke could open the door to removing monuments from other wars.

“They could exercise the same kind of thing that they’re doing right now with the Confederate statue for all of those memorials and statues from World War I, II, Vietnam, Korea.”

Not only is Gregory filing a lawsuit in Roanoke, but in Richmond, as well. Meanwhile, the City of Roanoke has already filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The hearing is set to take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Roanoke City Circuit Court, with Gregory representing himself in court.

This is a developing story.

Latest Stories