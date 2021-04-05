UPDATE: Man barricaded in Holiday Inn Tanglewood in custody

UPDATE 2 p.m.: Roanoke County Police have provided additional information on the man who barricaded himself in a room at the Holiday Inn Tanglewood Sunday morning.

Police say the man was reported missing eight days ago by family members who obtained an emergency custody order this morning when they discovered he was at the hotel.

When officers with the Roanoke County Police Department attempted to serve the order around 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, they say he began to barricade the door.

Police immediately established communication with the individual until it stopped shortly before noon.

After attempts to reestablish communication, SWAT team members deployed pepper gas into the room, according to the department.

The man immediately surrendered to police peacefully.

No other people were in the room at the time and no firearms were located.

Roanoke County Police have said that the man is in his early 50s. Initial reports were saying the man was a Botetourt County resident, but police have confirmed that he is from Roanoke County.

This matter is still under investigation.

