UPDATE: Man identified after being killed by Virginia State Police

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police identified Xzavier D. Hill, 18, of Charlottesville, Va as the man shot and killed in the officer-involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to state police, at 4:35 a.m., police radar registered a vehicle going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper turned on his emergency lights and siren, and as they pursued the vehicle in question, the driver refused to stop and exceeded speeds of 120 mph as officers gave chase.

Hill attempted to make a u-turn around mile marker 172, but the vehicle slid down the embankment and became stuck in the median.

State police said two troopers approached the vehicle, gave the driver orders to exit the vehicle and to show his hands. VSP said the driver displayed a firearm and was subsequently shot. A handgun was later found inside the car.

Hill died at the scene.

In accordance with state police policy, the two troopers involved in the incident will remain on administrative leave pending the investigation — neither trooper was injured.

VSP said the shooting remains under investigation.