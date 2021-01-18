UPDATE: One VSP trooper shows up to ‘observe’ Virginia Citizens Defense League members caravan, no league members in sight

UPDATE 10:45 A.M. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)– Monday morning, there were no members from the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) present ahead of a planned caravan to Richmond.

News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais reports that VCDL members were scheduled to leave from the Bristol, Virginia Walmart parking lot at 9:35 a.m.

UPDATE: A spokesperson for @VSPPIO clarified that the trooper was NOT offering an “escort” for the caravan but simply “observing” the situation @ABCTriCities @WJHL11 — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) January 18, 2021

A VSP trooper in the parking lot told news crews that he was on site to “escort” the caravan.

A VSP spokesperson later issued a clarification that the trooper was on the scene only to “observe” the situation.

When Bianca contacted organizers she was told they were expected to be at that location but was not provided any further details.

On Sunday, members said they were aiming to stop gun control and ask legislators to protect their right to carry firearms in the state of Virginia.

The group was scheduled to arrive in Richmond after making stops in Wytheville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Staunton and Charlottesville along the way.

PREVIOUS STORY:

(WJHL) – Members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) will take part in a caravan to Virginia’s state capitol on Monday, which is Lobby Day in Virginia.

Members said they aim to stop gun control and ask legislators to protect their right to carry firearms in the state of Virginia.

Members said they plan to leave from the Walmart parking lot off of exit 7 on I-81 in Bristol on Monday at 9:35 a.m.

The route will pass by Wytheville, Christiansburg, Roanoke, Staunton and Charlottesville before arriving in Richmond around 3:00 p.m.

The group has held lobby day since 2002.