UPDATE: Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke ruled total loss after landslide

UPDATE 8:28 a.m.: Roanoke fire officials say the Southern Classic Soft Cloth Auto Wash has been condemned and deemed “a total loss” following a landslide along Orange Avenue.

TAKE A LOOK: This the extent of the damage from this morning’s landslide behind Southern Classic Auto Wash on Orange Ave. No one was hurt but the building is a total loss. pic.twitter.com/wRl0QawXN5 — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) January 26, 2021

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, an officer with the department was on his way to work when he saw the aftermath of the landslide and reported it to the E-911 Center.

Crews then responded to the landslide at 950 Orange Avenue shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Southern Classic Soft Cloth Auto Wash has been condemned and has been deemed a total loss. Units on scene worked worked with Roanoke Gas, AEP, and the Western Virginia Water Authority to mitigate any damages caused to the utilities within the building. pic.twitter.com/6g7yohkHQI — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) January 26, 2021

There are no reports of injuries from the landslide.

Meanwhile, first responders at the scene worked with Roanoke Gas, AEP, and Western Virginia Water Authority to take care of any damages the landslide caused to the utilities within the building, according to fire officials.

UPDATE 8:16 a.m.: The landslide reported in northeast Roanoke Tuesday morning has caused some serious damages to the Southern Classic Car Wash.

The rocky bank behind the car wash reportedly gave way, causing rocks, dirt, and debris to crash into the building, causing the most damages to the back of the car wash but also to the roof.

In addition, even though the traffic lights are back up near Orange Avenue and Hollins Road Tuesday morning, Appalachian Power is still reporting a minor outage in the area of the landslide.

UPDATE 7:49 a.m.: WFXR’s Aaron Farrar says the traffic lights are out at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road — which is where the landslide took place by a Roanoke car wash — but officers are not on scene to direct traffic yet.

In addition, Appalachian Power is reporting an outage impacting less than five customers near the intersection. While Appalachian Power did not list a cause for the outage, power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke first responders were dispatched to a landslide Tuesday morning that affected a car wash along Orange Avenue.

Kristen Perdue with Roanoke Fire-EMS confirmed to WFXR News that a landslide took place near a car wash at the corner of Orange Avenue and Hollins Road. The landslide was first reported at 6:19 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, she says.

According to Perdue, the extent of the landslide’s impact on the gas station is still unknown at this time, but there are no reports of injuries.

As of this writing, Perdue says units are still on the scene.

WFXR News currently has a reporter on the way to the scene.