UPDATE: Volvo Trucks to resume production at Dublin plant

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Volvo Trucks has announced that it will re-start production at the NRV plant in Dublin on Monday under the terms of the final offer to UAW Local 2069.

“We need to safeguard our future, and start building trucks for the many customers and dealers whose businesses and livelihoods depend on our products. Our last offer delivered significant wage gains and first-class benefits for our employees, and 40% of UAW voters supported it. We look forward to welcoming employees back to the plant, and to getting back to building the industry’s best heavy-duty trucks.” Franky Marchand, NRV Vice President and General Manager

Volvo Trucks says that any employees who return to work on Monday, July 12 or thereafter will immediately receive the increases in wages and benefits outlined in the previous agreement — except for the ratification of bonuses that would be paid when the contract is ratified.

Volvo Trucks released the following data regarding this third tentative agreement:

DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — UAW Local 2069, the union representing around 2,900 workers at Dublin’s Volvo plant, is set to take a vote on the latest offer from Volvo.

In a social media post, UAW Local 2069 said, “The company has given their last, best and final proposal.”

Now, a vote will take place on this latest proposal on Wednesday, July 14.

Earlier last month, the Union rejected the previous tentative agreement. Negotiations on a new contract between the union and Volvo began in February.

Volvo Trucks in Dublin employs over 3,300, of whom 2,900 are covered under the UAW.