UPDATE: VSP provides additional details of officer-involved shooting Sunday in Bedford County

Flowers are being left in the area where a woman was shot by authorities Sunday morning in Bedford County after barricading herself in a home in Goodview before coming out of the home, reportedly displaying a gun, prompting the officer-involved shooting. (Image courtesy of Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News).

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.: Virginia State Police have issued a statement regarding the officer-involved shooting Sunday morning in Bedford County.

According to VSP, the incident began Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. when a Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Conservation Officer attempted to stop a female motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet. A license plate was also not displayed.

When the Conservation Police Officer activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens, the motorcyclist refused to stop and continued to a home in the 100 block of Afton Lane in Goodview.

The motorcyclist pulled up to the home and went inside.

The DWR officer attempted to make contact with the woman, later identified as Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk, 29, of Goodview, but was unable to get a response.

As he was walking back to his patrol car, he heard shots being fired inside of the home.

The Conservation Officer quickly requested aid from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

After authorities spent several hours trying to make verbal contact with the woman to negotiate a peaceful resolution, she began setting fires inside of the home.

At approximately 1 a.m. Sunday, Clevenger-Kirk exited the home and was armed with a handgun.

At that time, deputies with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Conservation Officer fired their weapons.

Clevenger-Kirk was struck and died from her injuries on the scene.

Her remains were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No members of law enforcement were injured in the shooting.

VSP are also investigating the cause and origin of the fire which quickly engulfed and destroyed the home.

No one else was inside of the home.

Remnants of the home in Goodview where Chelsae L. Clevenger-Kirk went into and remained until she reportedly set fire to the home before exiting with a gun and was shot by authorities. (Image courtesy of Hazelmarie Anderson/WFXR News).

Editor’s Note: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office previously reported the incident took place in the area of Moneta, while VSP state that the incident took place in the area of Goodview.

