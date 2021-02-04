UPDATE: Wanted man in custody after leading police on pursuit, crashing in southwest Roanoke

UPDATE 12:31 p.m.: Charges are pending against a man wanted in multiple jurisdictions after he led police on a pursuit and crashed in southwest Roanoke Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police told WFXR News that undercover agents with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area — a task force made up of members of Virginia State Police, Roanoke County Police, and Roanoke City Police — spotted a white and black mustang shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 being driven by a man who was wanted on several charges out of Botetourt and Roanoke counties.

Police say the agents called for a marked State Police vehicle to initiate a traffic stop on Franklin Road, but once the vehicle activated its emergency equipment, the man sped away, leading officers on a chase.

The man reportedly tried to turn onto Brandon Avenue, but because of his speed, he couldn’t make the turn, crashed into the median, drove through the parking lot of George’s Florist, and crashed into a drainage ditch at the intersection.

According to Virginia State Police, the man jumped out of the car — which was on fire — and ran to the Ramada Inn about 100 yards away. State troopers then found the man hiding in a dumpster outside the hotel and took him into custody without incident.

The man was then brought to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for injuries he received in the crash, officials say.

Meanwhile, no law enforcement officers were hurt over the course of the chase or the crash, both of which are under investigation by Virginia State Police

I confirmed with @RoanokeFireEMS that firefighters have put out a car fire in this area. There is a car in a ditch/ravine area. — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) February 4, 2021

We are working to find out how this car ended up like this. Continue checking with @WFXRnews for updates on this situation. pic.twitter.com/tMVws9IOaG — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) February 4, 2021

