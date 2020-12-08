UPDATE: Water-based search efforts for person swept down Roanoke River suspended until Wednesday, shore-based efforts to continue

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The water levels in the Roanoke River continue to provide obstacles to first responders trying to search for a person who was swept down the river Saturday night.

The initial call came in Saturday, Dec. 5, just before 6 p.m. when officials say a person fell into the river beside the Ramada Inn along Franklin Road in Roanoke.

Crews conducted search efforts for several hours Saturday night before suspending operations until the following morning.

However, shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, Roanoke Fire-EMS posted on social media that the high, murky water resulted in low visibility, as well as the suspension of search efforts for the rest of the day.

According to an update from Roanoke Fire-EMS on Monday, Dec. 7, the water levels within the Roanoke River over the weekend made visibility challenging.

In addition, because of continued high water levels, fire officials say water-based search operations will be suspended until revaluation on Wednesday, Dec. 9

However, Roanoke Fire-EMS says the City of Roanoke’s Office of Emergency Management is coordinating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) to obtain resources from the Commonwealth to continue shore-based search efforts.

