UPDATE: Woman died after crashing her car into Roanoke school

UPDATE 6:28 p.m.: Roanoke Police say a woman who crashed her car into Addison Middle School has died.

When police arrived they found the car that crashed into the school was on fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS were able to extinguish the car. No students or staff were hurt.

The female driver was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Police are still trying to figure out what caused the crash.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Raonoke Fire-EMS is on scene of a vehicle that caught on fire after slaming into a building.

It happened at 3:03 p.m. on the 1200 block of 5th St. NW.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a car into a building.

It’s unclear how the car ended up in the building. We’ll bring you the latest information as it comes into the newsroom.