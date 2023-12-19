RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) has announced that it has collected over $25 million in criminal and civil actions in fiscal year 2023.

Of the $25 million collected, the Office said roughly $16.9 million was collected in criminal actions and $5.7 million was collected in civil actions pursued independently by the EDVA.

Additionally, the EDVA worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Department of Justice to collect $3.1 million in cases pursued jointly. Of the $3.1 million collected, $513,031 was collected in criminal actions and more than $2.5 million was collected in civil actions.

According to the office, it collected over $16,254,828 in restitution, which was paid to certain victims of federal crimes who were physically injured or endured financial loss.

Forfeited assets were either given to the Department of Justice Assets Forfeiture Fund or were used to restore funds to crime victims. Assets deposited into the Assets Forfeiture Fund are used for a variety of law enforcement purposes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Office stated that cases that resulted in significant forfeiture this past year include USA vs. Gao et al, where defendants agreed to forfeit four vehicles, over $130,000, numerous items of jewelry, a gold bar, and three personal homes, with a combined value totaling over $1 million.

Another case was USA v. Xizhi Li, et al, where defendant Jianxing Chen was ordered to forfeit $6 million after laundering millions of dollars of drug proceeds on behalf of international drug trafficking organizations.