HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Two teens arrested in Henrico County are facing murder charges in connection to the deaths of two bystanders in last weekend’s mass shooting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to The Associated Press.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, who was 17 at the time of the June 4 shooting but is now 18, are both facing murder charges, authorities said. Hill is charged in the death of Alexis Quinn, while Whittington is accused in the death Kristopher Minners, 22.

Quadir Dukes Hill, 18, and Nahjee Whittington, 18, arrested by US Marshals in Henrico County, Va.

While a report from The Associated Press states the two were arrested in Richmond, Hill and Whittington were actually arrested at an apartment complex in Henrico County late Thursday morning by federal marshals, with the assistance of the Henrico County Police Department. Philadelphia officials said they will be extradited to face charges in Philadelphia and will not be given bail.

According to local Philadelphia reports, three people died overall in the Philadelphia mass shooting, and 11 other people were injured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.