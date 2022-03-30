ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single Naval aircraft was reported “down” Wednesday night in Accomack County near Chincoteague, according to a NASA spokesperson.

Keith Koehler, News Chief at the Wallops Island NASA facility confirmed to 8News that it was a naval aircraft. He said that the facility’s emergency personnel was responding.

A spokesperson for the United States Coast Guard said that crews are responding to an aircraft in the water near Wildcat Marsh.

An Ocean City Maryland Water Rescue team was dispatched to the location, according to the Eastern Shore of Virginia 911 Communications Center, who said that the plane incident was reported at 7:31 p.m. The organization added that Chincoteague Fire Department and Atlantic Fire Department responded.

Virginia Marine Police Public Information Officer Zachary Wingold said that all officers from his department were responding to the incident, but could not speak to the circumstances.

Accomack County Sheriff’s Department is refusing comment at this time.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.