RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development’s Virginia Office has announced that it is awarding $2.3 million in grants to bring renewable energy to businesses across Virginia.

According to the USDA, the money is coming from the Rural Energy for America Program and will go towards renewable energy projects in the city of Williamsburg and nine counties: Accomack, Augusta, Culpeper, Gloucester, James City, Powhatan, Rockingham, Southampton and Tazewell.

The projects include a 577.15 kilowatt roof solar system on the roof of a poultry farm in Accomack County and a 789.1 kilowatt roof solar system on six leased office buildings in Tazewell County.

“These investments will help the 13 participating business owners and agricultural producers lower costs, generate new income and strengthen the resiliency of their operations while creating a brighter future for all Virginians through reduced greenhouse gas emissions,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director.

More information about USDA Rural Development can be found here.