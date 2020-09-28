USPS to host virtual holiday hiring event

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The United States Post Office is looking to hire extra help for the holiday season.

The virtual holiday recruiting event will happen via ZOOM on September 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking to participate can register in advance.

The post office is looking to fill the following positions:

Holiday Clerk Assistance (HCA) – $18.15 per hour

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – $17.29 per hour

Holiday Transportation Assistance MVO – $19.24 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant (MHA) – $16.65 per hour

PSE Mail Processing Assistant (MPC) – $18.15 per hour

All applicants must apply online. Click here to learn more.