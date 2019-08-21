UVA arena to become central hub for upcoming ACC Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is getting its own TV network, and it debuts Thursday. The University of Virginia is one of 15 schools in the ACC gearing up for the conference’s network debut.

UVA’s John Paul Jones Arena is becoming a central hub for the new network, which is a partnership between the ACC and ESPN.

“It’s going to be great for our fans to follow those sports more closely and watch those sports live,” said Todd Goodale, Senior Associate Athletics Director at UVA.

The university invested $6 million into upgrades to support the network’s launch.

“Most of it is just getting us up to the level of production with intercom, monitoring, cameras, graphics that ESPN requires,” said Michael Szlamowicz, Director of Video Services, Live Events and ACC Network for UVA Athletics.

An old team merchandise store in the JPJ Arena has been transformed into a production studio and control rooms have been renovated to help produce content.

“We had to connect all of our facilities to the control room here at JPJ via fibers,” Goodale added.

Szlamowicz said many sports will now have exposure they did not have before.

“Volleyball, field hockey, women’s lacrosse, softball,” he said.

The 24/7 network will televise about 450 live events in its first year. Combined with its digital platform, ACC Network Extra, the network will air more than 1,300 in total.

Goodale said the university has been producing content for ACC Network Extra for the last three years. In addition to live events, the network will air other programs as well.

A one-hour documentary on the UVA Men’s Basketball Team called, “Unbelievable,” will air in October. Szlamowicz said the network also gives students opportunities to help make live television.

“We rely on freelancers and students to fill most of the roles in our crew,” said Szlamowicz.

Goodale said you have to be subscribed to the network to get it, but Comcast, Cox Communications and Dish TV do not carry it at this time.

“If you’re a subscriber to one of those, we certainly encourage you to call or direct message those subscribers on social media and demand the ACC Network so those carriers know the interest our fan base has,” said Goodale.

Viewers can access the network on other providers, as well as through YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV and PlayStation Vue. ACC Network debuts Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.