UPDATE: The news conference is now scheduled to begin at 3:45 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia Athletics is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

In an emotional testimony at the beginning of the conference, U.Va. Football head coach Tony Elliott reflected on the first conversation with the team following the tragic incident.

“It feels like a nightmare, and I’m waiting for somebody to pinch me and wake me up and say that this didn’t happen,” said Elliott.

U.Va. Athletic Director Carla Williams said that no decision has been made as to whether the Cavaliers will play in their upcoming game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.