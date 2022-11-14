CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia has cancelled classes for Tuesday as the community grapples with a shooting that took the lives of three students and injured two others.

“This has been an incredibly challenging day for our entire community,” wrote UVA President James Ryan. “In order to give our students the opportunity to reflect, mourn, and gather with each other, no classes or formal academic activities will take place tomorrow.”

The university is also providing crisis lines for those who may need mental health support int he wake of the three students’ tragic deaths.

Students are urged to reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at (434) 243-5150. Staff are urged to call the Faculty and Employee Assistance Program at (434) 243-2643.

Ryan also said that details on a university-wide vigil would be released soon.